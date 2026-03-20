Logo
Logo

Sport

Motor Racing-Wheatley steps down as Audi team principal for personal reasons
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Motor Racing-Wheatley steps down as Audi team principal for personal reasons

Motor Racing-Wheatley steps down as Audi team principal for personal reasons

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 5, 2026 Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley arrives ahead of the Australian Grand Prix REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

20 Mar 2026 11:28PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2026 12:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 20 : Jonathan Wheatley has departed as the Audi team principal for personal reasons, the Formula One team said on Friday, amid media reports linking him with a move to Aston Martin.

Mattia Binotto, head of the Audi F1 project, will also take on the role of team principal after Wheatley's departure, the team said in a statement.

"Due to personal reasons, Jonathan Wheatley will depart the team with immediate effect," the statement said.

"The team's future structure will be fully defined at a later stage, as the organisation continues to adapt to the evolving environment of Formula One."

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Wheatley had joined the F1 outfit, previously known as Sauber before a takeover by Audi, as team principal 12 months ago.

Media speculation ramped up on Thursday that Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey was set to be replaced by Wheatley.

Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll said on Friday that Newey was a partner and important stakeholder in the team.

"With the current speculation surrounding Adrian Newey's role in our team, I want to take this opportunity to set the record straight," he said in a statement shared by Aston Martin.

"I would like to reaffirm that Adrian Newey is my partner and an important shareholder. He is AMR's managing technical partner, and he and I have a true partnership built on a shared vision of success for the company.

"We are regularly approached by senior executives of other teams who wish to join... but in keeping with our policy, we do not comment on rumour and speculation."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement