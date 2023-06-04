Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Motorcycle rider dies after collision with cyclist at Ironman Hamburg race
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Motorcycle rider dies after collision with cyclist at Ironman Hamburg race

Motorcycle rider dies after collision with cyclist at Ironman Hamburg race

Participants in the Hamburg Ironman triathlon are competing for the European title in the event and qualification for the world championships later this year in Nice, France. (Photo: Facebook/IRONMAN Germany)

04 Jun 2023 07:01PM (Updated: 04 Jun 2023 07:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN: A motorcycle rider died on Sunday (Jun 4) and a triathlete was severely injured in a collision during the Ironman European championship in Hamburg, police said.

The rider, who was carrying a camera operator, clashed head-on with the cyclist at a narrow part of the race where both lanes were being used by competitors and accompanying vehicles.

The accident happened during live coverage of the race before Germany's ARD broadcaster interrupted transmission.

The 70-year-old rider died on the spot, police said. The triathlete, aged 26, suffered severe injuries while the camera operator was in shock and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

"A closure of the race track was unavoidable in the area of the accident," Hamburg police said in a statement.

"The athletes had to get off in front of the accident site and cross over to the dyke. Towards the direction of the city centre, the racetrack was briefly diverted."

The race was interrupted but resumed a little later. 

Source: Agencies/zl

Related Topics

Germany

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.