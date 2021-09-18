Motorcycling: Back-to-back poles for Bagnaia with lap record at San Marino

MISANO ADRIATICO, ITALY : Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia claimed a second consecutive MotoGP pole position when he set the all-time lap record in qualifying at the San Marino Grand Prix on Saturday.

Bagnaia, who claimed his maiden premier class victory last weekend at the Aragon Grand Prix, set a lap time of 1:31.065 to lead a Ducati one-two with team mate Jack Miller in second while world championship leader Fabio Quartararo starts third.

The qualifying session had numerous crashes, with Petronas Yamaha's Valentino Rossi going off the track in Q1 while Honda's Marc Marquez and Quartararo went off in Q2.

