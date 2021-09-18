Logo
Motorcycling: Back-to-back poles for Bagnaia with lap record at San Marino
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 28, 2021 Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia during qualifying Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

18 Sep 2021 09:19PM (Updated: 18 Sep 2021 09:14PM)
MISANO ADRIATICO, ITALY : Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia claimed a second consecutive MotoGP pole position when he set the all-time lap record in qualifying at the San Marino Grand Prix on Saturday.

Bagnaia, who claimed his maiden premier class victory last weekend at the Aragon Grand Prix, set a lap time of 1:31.065 to lead a Ducati one-two with team mate Jack Miller in second while world championship leader Fabio Quartararo starts third.

The qualifying session had numerous crashes, with Petronas Yamaha's Valentino Rossi going off the track in Q1 while Honda's Marc Marquez and Quartararo went off in Q2.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

