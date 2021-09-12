Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Motorcycling: Bagnaia claims maiden MotoGP win after battle with Marquez at Aragon GP
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Motorcycling: Bagnaia claims maiden MotoGP win after battle with Marquez at Aragon GP

Motorcycling: Bagnaia claims maiden MotoGP win after battle with Marquez at Aragon GP
MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - MotorLand Aragon, Alcaniz, Spain - September 12, 2021 Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia in action with Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez during the race REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Motorcycling: Bagnaia claims maiden MotoGP win after battle with Marquez at Aragon GP
MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - MotorLand Aragon, Alcaniz, Spain - September 12, 2021 Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia in action as he leads during of the race ahead of Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Motorcycling: Bagnaia claims maiden MotoGP win after battle with Marquez at Aragon GP
MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix - MotorLand Aragon, Alcaniz, Spain - September 12, 2021 Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia in action as he leads at the start of the race REUTERS/Pablo Morano
12 Sep 2021 09:04PM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 08:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ALCANIZ, SPAIN : Pole sitter Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati held off a spirited challenge from Honda's Marc Marquez to win his first MotoGP race at the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday.

Marquez piled on the pressure and tried to overtake Bagnaia seven times with three laps to go but the Italian took the position right back by lunging on the inside each and every time in an epic battle for victory.

World champion Joan Mir of Suzuki finished third while championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who started third on the grid, had a poor start and eventually finished eighth.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us