Motorcycling: Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win at San Marino
MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix - Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano, Italy - September 19, 2021 Ducati Lenovo Team's Jack Miller in action with Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez and Team Suzuki Ecstar's Joan Mir during the race REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix - Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano, Italy - September 19, 2021 Sky VR46 Avintia's Luca Marini in action during the race REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix - Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano, Italy - September 19, 2021 Petronas Yamaha SRT's Valentino Rossi in action during the race REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix - Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano, Italy - September 19, 2021 Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia celebrates winning the race REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
19 Sep 2021 09:09PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 09:10PM)
MISANO ADRIATICO, ITALY : Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia survived a late charge from world championship leader Fabio Quartararo to win the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday and claim a second straight MotoGP victory.

Pole-sitter Bagnaia led by 2.7 seconds at one stage before Quartararo closed the gap in the final laps, cutting the Italian's lead to two-tenths of a second.

Rookie Enea Bastianini of Avintia Ducati enjoyed a superb race to secure a podium finish after starting 12th on the grid. Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez finished fourth.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

