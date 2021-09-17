Logo
Motorcycling - Pramac Ducati rider Zarco to have arm surgery next week
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 28, 2021 Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco during qualifying Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
17 Sep 2021 08:29PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2021 08:23PM)
Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco has scheduled arm surgery for next week but said he hopes not to miss any MotoGP races.

The Frenchman has been suffering from 'arm pump', a painful and common problem for MotoGP riders triggered by repeated use of muscles in the forearm.

"I'm going to have the operation next Wednesday," Zarco told broadcaster Canal+.

"That way I'll be ready for Austin, as I will recover quite quickly. I have diagnosed the problem well. This weekend, I'm probably going to be in pain. It's embarrassing, but I'm used to it and it's not the end of the world either."

The U.S. Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Zarco is fourth overall in the championship ahead of this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix at Italy's Misano Marco Simoncelli circuit.

He had wrist surgery in August last year following a big crash at the Austrian Grand Prix.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

