Motta backs returning Douglas Luiz ahead of Fiorentina clash

Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz will return to action when they host Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday, coach Thiago Motta said, adding that the Brazilian has his full support despite injury setbacks.

The Brazil midfielder has missed 11 out of 24 competitive games for Juventus this season with a muscle issue after joining from Premier League side Aston Villa in June.

"We have recovered Douglas Luiz, Nico (Gonzalez) will be available and we have also recovered Danilo and (Teun) Koopmeiners," Motta told a press conference on Saturday.

"We have to still wait for (Jonas) Rouhi, (Timothy) Weah and (Arkadiusz) Milik."

Douglas Luiz has started two games for the Turin side since his 50 million euro ($52.14 million) move.

"I have great hopes and beliefs in him," Motta said. "He has been out for a long time.

"He certainly doesn't have the physical level of some of his teammates. As a midfielder he can do everything, in the previous team they played with two in front of the defence.

"He has shown that he is a complete midfielder, of a high level. Continuity also applies to him. He must maintain this line to be at an excellent level and be together with the team from now on."

Motta added there were no concerns about the fitness of Argentina forward Gonzalez, who recently returned to action after two and a half months out with a thigh injury.

The 26-year-old was substituted in the 64th minute of Juve's 2-1 victory at Monza last Sunday, after scoring what turned out to be the winner in the first half.

Juventus remain the only Serie A side who have gone unbeaten so far in the campaign. However, the win at bottom side Monza was their first in their last five league games.

They sit sixth on 31 points, level with fifth-placed Fiorentina.

"(Fiorentina) have an excellent coach who is very well-prepared and has always shown that he has done a great job," Motta said.

"They have players of excellent quality and above all good preparation. They know how to play football well and are very dangerous on the counterattack. We have to play the right and balanced game."

($1 = 0.9590 euros)