Motta hails Juve bench strength after substitute Mbangula's late winner against PSV

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was delighted with bench strength tipping the game in his team's favour after substitute Samuel Mbangula struck a late winner in Tuesday's 2-1 home win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League knockout phase playoffs.

It was the Italian side's second late winner in a row, after Kolo Muani's late penalty earned them a 2-1 win at Como in Serie A last week.

"We are a young team that has to inject a lot of pace into the game in order to cause problems for teams. Once again today, the players who came off the bench raised the level of the team," Motta told a press conference.

"I am very happy with Mbangula. He presses, he dribbles, he scores goals. He always has a fantastic attitude, he always gives everything."

A first-half strike from Weston McKennie had put Juventus ahead in the first leg of the tie, but Ivan Perisic equalised for PSV after the break.

"McKennie is a great player and an important figure in the group, he is a top player and that's why he plays everywhere and often," Motta said.

"It was an even game against a team that wants to play good football and does it well. This victory is only the first step, in the second leg we have to put in a great performance to progress to the Round of 16."

Juventus visit PSV for the second leg clash next Wednesday.