Motta hails Juve comeback win, says Kolo Muani can get even better

TURIN, Italy : Juventus coach Thiago Motta lauded his players for a courageous display in their comeback win over Empoli on Sunday, adding that he has high expectations for new signing Randal Kolo Muani who inspired his team's fightback.

Juventus went behind after four minutes but Kolo Muani's double put them in front after the hour mark and the home side ultimately eased to a 4-1 victory that lifted them into the top four.

"There was a bit of nervousness, so I want to praise my boys," Motta told the reporters.

"Today we were good at winning the match and playing better than our opponents. Heartfelt compliments to my boys who played a game of character and courage."

Frenchman Kolo Muani turned the match with his quick-fire brace, scoring his second and third goals for Juve in his second appearance.

"I expect even more (out of him)," Motta said.

The 26-year-old, who joined on loan from Paris St Germain last month, became the second player to score in each of his first two Serie A games for Juventus after Carlos Tevez in 2013.

"We are happy, we wanted to win this match," Kolo Muani said.

"Today (we earned) three important points, and the goal is to continue winning. It's incredible to be here, we have to continue on this path."

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic extended Juve's lead in the 90th minute after he came on as substitute for Kenan Yildiz.

"I like to see Vlahovic like this, showing his strength. He must always be like this," Motta added.

"I congratulate the team, these guys always fight and commit. I see it and I am happy for them."