Motta praises Juventus consistency after Milan win

TURIN, Italy : Juventus coach Thiago Motta applauded his team's consistency after a 2-0 home win over AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, saying it was a well-merited reward for the work his players have done.

Unbeaten Juventus broke into the Serie A top four after second-half goals by Samuel Mbangula and Timothy Weah secured the three points.

"Today we played a great game, games like this are won with a lot of daily work from these guys whom I thank," Motta told DAZN.

"They are improving because they work with a lot of commitment, overcoming the many difficulties we have had. Victories like these are the right reward."

Juve remain unbeaten in the domestic campaign but had drawn seven of their previous eight league games, including the last three.

"In the last match with Atalanta we made some technical errors that gave confidence to the opponent," Motta said.

"Today the opposing team understands that they are facing a team with a good defensive phase, and they play good football by putting intensity and quality to be superior."

Juventus enjoyed more possession and had better chances as Milan failed to score for only the second time in their last 30 Serie A away games, both games against Juventus.

"We wanted to be aggressive, not give Milan time to play and limit the tranquillity of their goalkeeper who knows how to think logically and find the free man," Motta added.

"The boys did it well with a lot of energy and I'm happy because in the end it went well."

The coach praised youngster Mbangula who opened the scoring.

"Beyond the goal he scored today, he's a guy who helps a lot, he's working well and has always been available," Motta said.

"He's never been out due to injury or suspension and when he's participated he's always given his contribution to the team."