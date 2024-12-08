Motta sees positives in Juve reaction after poor display in Bologna draw

TURIN, Italy : Juventus manager Thiago Motta was far from satisfied with his side's performance in their 2-2 draw at home to Bologna on Saturday but praised the reaction of his team who maintained their unbeaten Serie A record this season.

Bologna took a well-deserved two-goal lead against a Juve side who struggled to create any decent chances but an added-time goal from Samuel Mbangula rescued a point for Motta's side.

"The positive point was the reaction. We pulled back a game which was in a very bad position," Motta told a press conference.

"We are not satisfied with the result or even with what we have done. I have to thank the guys for the heart and the courage that they showed."

It was a poor performance from Juventus as they played out their ninth league draw of the season but the manager took full blame for the display.

"No player went missing. It was a tactical problem and that's my fault," Motta said. "We were not able to overcome the pressure. Today was complicated and we went into difficulty, then we came back but we can't be satisfied.

"I repeat, we are not satisfied but this must make us stronger."

Juventus may be the only undefeated side in Serie A but another draw leaves them sixth, seven points off the pace, and Motta was asked if their league placing could affect his side.

"We have to improve to be in the position where we want to be, which is not the one we have today," Motta said.

"We have to deal with this situation by moving forward and improving for the next game on Wednesday."

Manchester City visit Turin for a Champions League tie on Wednesday, with both sides on eight points and outside the automatic qualification places.