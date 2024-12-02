Motta sees room for improvement after Juve held to another draw

Juventus manager Thiago Motta said his side can improve collectively and individually after they conceded a late goal in a 1-1 draw at Lecce on Sunday.

Lecce grabbed a last-gasp leveller from Ante Rebic to earn a share of the spoils and leave Motta's side six points behind league leaders Napoli, despite remaining unbeaten.

Juve are the league's draw specialists, having set a new club record for Serie A draws in a single calendar year with 18, surpassing their previous mark set in 1956, with eight of them coming this season.

"It's important to understand the moments in the matches. After taking the lead, we can improve certain aspects of the game, both collectively and individually," Motta told DAZN.

"So far, in the league, we have gotten what we have deserved. Sometimes we have played better than the opponent, other times the games have been more balanced. We are where we need to be."

With a squad decimated by injuries, Motta added that his side are feeling the strain of a congested schedule.

"We saw in the second half that the team was running out of steam and we knew that was a possibility," he said.

"In the first half, Lecce was waiting for our mistakes, and we made few of them. In the second half, we opened up too much, despite being ahead. We need to improve in reading these moments.

"We’ve got to improve, learn certain things and keep thinking positive. We need to prepare for the next match both physically and mentally."

Earlier on Sunday, Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed in their match against Inter Milan, which was subsequently suspended and Motta admitted that the news had affected him.

"It’s so worrying for him, his teammates and his family. I put myself in the shoes of his parents and it must be terrible," Motta said.

"I hope he recovers as quickly as possible and I send all my love to the player, but above all his family. Seeing those images on TV must’ve been awful."