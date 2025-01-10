Motta urges Juve to hit winning form

Juventus coach Thiago Motta stressed the need for his team to find consistency and put together a run of victories after recording more draws than any other Serie A side so far this season.

Ahead of the 183rd Turin Derby at Torino on Saturday, Juve are having a mixed campaign, remaining unbeaten in their first 18 league games for only the third time. However, with 11 draws, they are fifth in the standings, 12 points behind leaders Napoli.

"It's essential for us to find continuity in our results. We need to improve and give our best every day to achieve victory," Motta told reporters on Friday.

However, Motta insisted that the team had improved under his management. "In these 26 matches, we’ve only lost twice with a very young squad," he said.

Motta confirmed that Dusan Vlahovic, Francisco Conceicao, and the suspended Manuel Locatelli would be unavailable for the Torino match, with Douglas Luiz potentially getting a chance in midfield.

"He (Douglas Luiz) is a high-level midfielder who can play in the three positions we use," said Motta.

"He can score goals and provide the final pass, he has creativity, and he knows how to build up. He can do more defensively, like everyone else. He can cover three positions and have freedom in a context."

The 42-year-old coach also hinted at appointing a new captain, with veteran defender Danilo seeking to leave the club, according to reports.

"Without Manu (Locatelli), you will see who is the captain tomorrow," Motta said.

"What matters is the recognition from the teammates. The coach observes and tries to show the right path to becoming a leader, especially by setting an example.

"There is always room for new leaders who are developing."