Motta wants more determined Juventus after late Lazio win

TURIN, Italy : Goal-shy Juventus need to be more organised and determined, said coach Thiago Motta after they beat Lazio 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday, thanks to visitors' own goal.

Defender Mario Gila scored in Lazio's own net to gift Juventus a home win after the visitors were reduced to 10 men early in the first half.

"We need to improve our organization. Then we need to insist in some situations too," Motta told a press conference.

"In numerical superiority we lost organization and balance. This also happened against Cagliari."

Juventus conceded their first Serie A goal this season when a late Razvan Marin penalty snatched a 1-1 draw for visitors Cagliari before the international break.

Against Lazio, Juve had more possession and chances than the opponents but continued without a shot on target until the 81st minute, when Dusan Vlahovic had keeper Ivan Provedel intervene for the first time with his attempt from the edge of the box.

"It's an important and deserved victory against a team that plays very well. It is not easy for anyone to face Lazio," Motta said.

"We found an important goal, but with some well-made plays. Those crosses are very difficult to defend, while other times we made some that were easier to defend. A complicated match, but an important and deserved victory."

Juventus were without a significant number of players, including defender Gleison Bremer who underwent a surgery after he tore the ACL in his left knee in their 3-2 win at RB Leipzig earlier this month.

"I'm very proud of everyone," Motta added. "After Gleison's injury we all need to give something more. Me first. The boys are doing it to put in a performance like that.

"It's a victory and we leave it behind, now we have to recover and think about Tuesday. We have to be at 200 per cent to beat Stuttgart."

Juventus host Stuttgart in the Champions League on Tuesday before they visit Inter Milan in their next league outing on Oct. 27.