Moukoko goal sends Dortmund top, Reus injured
Moukoko goal sends Dortmund top, Reus injured

Moukoko goal sends Dortmund top, Reus injured
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - September 17, 2022 Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 players clash REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen.
Moukoko goal sends Dortmund top, Reus injured
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - September 17, 2022 Schalke 04's Alex Kral reacts after Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko scored their first goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen.
Moukoko goal sends Dortmund top, Reus injured
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - September 17, 2022 Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen.
Moukoko goal sends Dortmund top, Reus injured
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - September 17, 2022 Schalke 04's Kenan Karaman in action with Borussia Dortmund's Salin Ozcan REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen.
17 Sep 2022 11:37PM (Updated: 17 Sep 2022 11:37PM)
DORTMUND, Germany : Youssoufa Moukoko's powerful header gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 victory over local rivals Schalke 04 in the Ruhr valley derby on Saturday to send them top of the Bundesliga.

The 17-year-old headed in at the far post in the 79th minute to take Dortmund to the summit on 15 points.

There was bad news for the hosts, however, as their captain Marco Reus was carried off with what looked like a serious ankle injury.

The Germany international, who was called up for the Nations League matches against Hungary against England this month, had turned his ankle in the 32nd minute.

Reus sat out Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning run after being injured in their final warmup game before their departure to Brazil. He also missed Euro 2016 due to injury.

Source: Reuters

