Mo'unga back at flyhalf, McKenzie cut for All Blacks' clash with Springboks

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has restored Richie Mo'unga to starting flyhalf and dropped Damian McKenzie from his matchday 23 while welcoming back a slew of reinforcements for their Rugby Championship game against South Africa on Saturday.

McKenzie played in the number 10 jersey for the 41-12 victory over Argentina in Mendoza last week but has made way for the more experienced Mo'unga for the match in Auckland.

Mo'unga's other rival for the playmaking position, Beauden Barrett, has retained his spot at fullback for the defending champions.

Winger Will Jordan returns to the starting 15 after battling a migraine issue and replaces Emoni Narawa, who made his test debut on the right wing against the Pumas.

Mark Telea replaces the demoted Caleb Clarke on the other wing.

Foster has largely opted for stability in his forward pack while welcoming back veteran lock Brodie Retallick and hooker Codie Taylor.

Retallick returns to partner Scott Barrett in the second row, replacing Josh Lord, while Taylor replaces Dane Coles.

With world champions South Africa thumping Australia 43-12 in Pretoria last week, Saturday's sell-out clash at Mount Smart Stadium could prove decisive in the abridged championship in the lead-up to the World Cup in France.

"There is a lot of respect between the two nations and that usually translates to an epic battle on the field," Foster said in a statement.

"This will be a significant challenge and we are determined to grow after a solid start to the .... Rugby Championship in Argentina last week.

"It has been four years since we last played South Africa here in New Zealand so that also makes it special."

Uncapped prop Tamaiti Williams will hope to make his test debut after being named on the bench.

South Africa named their squad earlier in the week, but captain Eben Etzebeth's comeback match from injury is in doubt following the death of his father.

New Zealand team:

15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Mark Telea, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Dalton Papali'i, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Braydon Ennor, 23-Caleb Clarke