Mo'unga has a point to prove with All Blacks class of '23

PARIS : Much has been made of New Zealand's pedigree heading into their mouth-watering World Cup quarter-final clash against Ireland but for Richie Mo'unga and some of his team mates Saturday could be their last chance to prove themselves on the biggest stage.

The All Blacks may have won three World Cups but flyhalf Mo'unga's only previous visit to the showpiece tournament ended with a stunning loss to England in the 2019 semi-finals, a defeat that still rankles with him.

"It's huge motivation for myself," said the 28-year-old, who will be ineligible to play test rugby next year after his move to Japanese club Toshiba Brave Lupus.

"Just how brutal World Cups can be, it comes down to some real small things and moments. The other motivation is just a statement we want to make about the 2023 All Blacks team, and that's probably the biggest motivation.

"Knowing what we're capable of and knowing the opportunity that lies ahead and wanting to stamp our mark and really fulfil the potential that this team has."

This generation of All Blacks have not dominated in the way their predecessors in the famous shirt did and go into Saturday's match in the unusual position of being slight underdogs to the top-ranked Irish.

For Mo'unga, that makes Saturday's match against an Ireland team that inflicted a rare home test series defeat on them last year the perfect opportunity to make that statement.

"The numbers don't lie," he said. "They're the best team in the world. It's obviously not what I want to be saying in front of you today but those are the facts.

"But the beauty is we have the opportunity to play them. We don't have to be the best team in the world now. We've got to be the best on the day and that's Saturday."

Mo'unga said it will be a privilege to pit his wits against Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton and thought New Zealand would have to be at the top of their game in attack to breach an imposing Irish defence.

He will, though, have some assistance in the playmaking role with both inside centre Jordie Barrett and his fullback brother Beauden also capable of leading the backline.

"It really helps me because they think like a flyhalf and I think that's really crucial to the comms that I need, and sometimes to the way the game needs to be driven," he said.

"Sometimes you wish you were a Barrett yourself, the family is just that talented."