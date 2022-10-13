Mount says former Chelsea teammate Tomori did not deserve red card

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount expressed sympathy for former teammate Fikayo Tomori after the AC Milan defender was shown a red card in their Champions League game on Tuesday (Oct 11)

Tomori, who joined Milan from the London club in June last year, conceded a 17th-minute penalty and was sent off after fouling Mount. Jorginho converted from the spot before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored to earn Chelsea a 2-0 victory at the San Siro.

"He's obviously my mate, I've known 'Fik' for a very long time and I felt for him in that situation, I was gutted for him," Mount told Chelsea's website.

"I don't think it was a sending off. Was it a penalty? Maybe yes. I'm an honest player and I want to try to score a goal and he pulled me back a little bit but I feel for him for that decision. It was hard to see him get sent off."

Chelsea travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.