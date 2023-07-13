Logo
Mount wants to make Manchester United fans proud
Mount wants to make Manchester United fans proud

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Real Madrid - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 18, 2023 Chelsea's Mason Mount looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

13 Jul 2023 04:51AM
Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount promised to make the fans proud after playing his first match for the club, a 2-0 win against Championship side Leeds United on Wednesday in a friendly in Oslo.

The 24-year-old England international joined United earlier this month from Chelsea for 55 million pounds ($71.45 million), according to British media reports.

"When we turned up last night and when we turned up at the stadium today, the support has been amazing. They came out and showed up for us today and it's amazing to see," he told MUTV after playing the first 45 minutes of the match.

"This is what we want to play for and we want to make them proud."

Manager Erik ten Hag praised the club's first close-season signing, with the Dutch manager looking to strengthen his squad ahead of United's return to the Champions League.

"Oh (he was) great, but we could expect this. He has so many skills and I'm sure we will take so much joy from him. He will contribute to our performance, absolutely," he said, adding that there was more to come from Mount on the pitch.

United kick off their Premier League campaign on Aug. 14 at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

($1 = 0.7698 pounds)

Source: Reuters

