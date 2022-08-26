Mourinho doing a 'great job' at Roma, says Juve's Allegri

AS Roma are playing well under manager Jose Mourinho and the Serie A clash against Juventus this weekend will be a tight encounter despite Juve's dominant record over the capital club, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday.

Juve have beaten Roma in their last three matches and against no other team have they won more top-flight games. They have also won 10 of their last 11 home games against Roma.

However, Mourinho's Roma have made a perfect start to the season with two wins in two games to sit two points above Juve before Saturday's trip to Turin.

"Tomorrow is the first direct clash against a Roma side that is doing well," Allegri told reporters.

"Facing Mourinho again is always a pleasure, he is doing a great job and shaping Roma in his own way. It will be a very balanced match."

Roma signed former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in the close season and the Argentine makes his first return to the Allianz Stadium, where he was Juve's top scorer in all competitions.

"We spent some extraordinary years (together), with his game he made everyone have fun," Allegri said. "Tomorrow we will meet him again as an opponent, it is a pleasure to see him again."

Juve are still busy in the transfer market with the club linked with Paris St Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes while Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik has joined on a one-year loan from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille.

"Paredes hasn't arrived yet and I don't know if he will arrive," Allegri said.

"We're very happy with Milik, he has impressive numbers. As regards to his characteristics he can also play with (Dusan) Vlahovic.

"We are waiting for the clearance... which I hope will arrive in the afternoon so he will be available tomorrow."

Allegri said defender Leonardo Bonucci will not return as he is unwell while new recruit Angel Di Maria is expected to recover from his injury only in time to face Fiorentina next weekend, but goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is available.