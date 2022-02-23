Logo
Mourinho handed two-game touchline ban
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Quarter-Final - Inter Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 8, 2022 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

23 Feb 2022 12:50AM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 12:50AM)
AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been handed a two-game touchline ban after he was sent off during his side's 2-2 draw with Hellas Verona, a Serie A sports judge said on Tuesday.

Mourinho was sent off in the final stages of Saturday's game at the Stadio Olimpico for remonstrating with referee Luca Pairetto, before kicking a ball into the stands.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Mourinho "made serious allegations" against the referee, and entered the pitch "with a threatening attitude, blatantly disputing the refereeing decision".

Mourinho made a telephone gesture towards Pairetto, which Italian media reported was in reference to his father Pierluigi, who was involved in the Italian match-fixing scandal of 2006.

The Portuguese coach, who left the stadium without stopping for post-match media duties following his side's draw, has also been fined 20,000 Euros ($23,000).

Roma are eighth in Serie A after three straight draws. Mourinho will not be in the dugout for their trip to Spezia and the home match against Atalanta.

($1 = 0.8814 euros)

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

