Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mourinho offers jacket to Roma fan who collapsed in stadium
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mourinho offers jacket to Roma fan who collapsed in stadium

Mourinho offers jacket to Roma fan who collapsed in stadium

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Group C - CSKA Sofia v AS Roma - Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria - December 9, 2021 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho reacts REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

14 Dec 2021 07:49PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 07:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has offered to send his jacket as a get well present to a fan who was hospitalised after collapsing during their Serie A game against Spezia on Monday.

Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport reported that a 23-year-old supporter suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half and was treated with a defibrillator, before being taken to hospital.

Fans in the Curva Sud section of the stadium remained silent for the rest of the game, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Roma.

"I only found out after the game. Of course, we hope everything goes well for him," Mourinho said.

"If it does, he should send in his address and it would be my pleasure to send him my jacket so that he will be wearing it when he next comes here in the cold."

Mourinho's side are sixth in the Serie A standings, 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us