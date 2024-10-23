Mourinho seeks winner's medal and bonus if Man City are stripped of titles

Jose Mourinho cheekily said he is looking to add a fourth Premier League medal to his glittering cabinet if Manchester City are stripped of their titles and rivals Manchester United are awarded the Premier League trophy for the 2017-18 season.

Mourinho, who won three titles with Chelsea, guided United to a second-place finish behind City in that campaign, 19 points behind Pep Guardiola's record-breaking side.

City, who have won the English title a record four times in succession, were referred to an independent commission in February 2023, with the various charges dating from 2009 to 2018. They have always denied any wrongdoing.

Should City be found guilty of some or all of the charges they could face penalties or huge fines, points deductions, being stripped of their titles or even be demoted from the top flight.

"We won the Europa League and finished second in the Premier League. I think we still have a chance to win that league," Fenerbahce boss Mourinho told reporters ahead of their Europa League clash against United.

"Maybe they punish Manchester City with points (deductions) and maybe we win that league. They have to pay me the bonus and give me the medal."

Mourinho was the first manager since Alex Ferguson's last season in 2012-13 to bring United the closest to winning the league title again but he was sacked in December 2018 after a poor run of form.

Ferguson is United's most successful manager and although he is set to step down as a global ambassador after the club's part-owners INEOS ended his multi-million pound contract, Mourinho said the 82-year-old did not need the position or the money.

"The ambassadorial role... I don't know in depth the situation. It doesn't matter why, what (happened). Sir Alex has the most important thing, which is the love and respect of every Man United fan around the world," Mourinho said.

"That is more important than an ambassadorial role, it is more important than a few pounds that he can make that he doesn't need."