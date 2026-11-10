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Mourinho sends Cucurella tattoo hint
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Mourinho sends Cucurella tattoo hint

Mourinho sends Cucurella tattoo hint
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Sevilla - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 18, 2026 Real Madrid's Marc Cucurella applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Mourinho sends Cucurella tattoo hint
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - November 7, 2026 Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho before the match REUTERS/Pablo Morano
10 Nov 2026 11:08PM
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BARCELONA, Nov 10 : Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is angling for defender Marc Cucurella to get a photo of his face tattooed on his body to match the one he sports of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente.

Cucurella promised ahead of this year's World Cup that if Spain won the tournament he would honour De la Fuente, and he returned home in July with a victory medal before attending the national team's next camp with his new body art.

"I don’t regret it, honestly," Cucurella told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope when asked about the De la Fuente tattoo.

"I knew you were going to ask me about it. Some people have even suggested I get Mourinho’s face tattooed on me."

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After moving to Real Madrid in July, Cucurella confirmed that his new manager had suggested a similar dedication.

"I do remember Mourinho sent me a photo with my chest and his face tattooed on it," he said.

Cucurella also fulfilled a promise to dye his hair red after Spain won the 2024 European Championship.

Source: Reuters
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