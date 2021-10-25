Logo
Mourinho sent off as Roma ends Napoli's winning start to season
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 24, 2021 AS Roma's Tammy Abraham and Rick Karsdorp in action with Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 24, 2021 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho speaks to Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 24, 2021 Napoli's Victor Osimhen in action with AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 24, 2021 Napoli's Victor Osimhen in action with AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 24, 2021 Napoli's Victor Osimhen in action with AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini and Rick Karsdorp REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
25 Oct 2021 02:24AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 02:20AM)
ROME : AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho was sent off to the stands as his side ended Napoli's winning start to the Serie A season following a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Napoli came into the contest having won their opening eight Serie A matches this season and dominated much of Sunday's showdown, with Victor Osimhen denied by the post in the second half.

In a tightly-contested affair, Roma created little. Tammy Abraham had the best of their chances, slotting wide from a good position in the first half.

As a frustrating Roma struggled in the second half, it got too much for Mourinho late on, and he was sent off for protesting with the referee.

Nigerian striker Osimhen thought he had won it at the death, but his header was ruled out for offside, with the point for Napoli enough to move them back to the top of the standings, above AC Milan on goal difference.

After making an impressive start to the season themselves, Roma have now won two of their last six league games to sit fourth.

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

