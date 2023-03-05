Mourinho will lead Roma against Juventus after appeal

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho will be able to sit in the dugout for their clash against Juventus on Sunday after his two-game ban has been temporarily suspended following an appeal, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Saturday (Feb 4).

Mourinho was banned for two games and fined 10,000 euros (US$10,632) for his explosive reaction to being sent off in his side's 2-1 defeat by relegation-threatened Cremonese on Tuesday.

Following an appeal lodged by Roma, Italy's Sports Court of Appeal has temporarily suspended both the ban and the fine until the next hearing on Mar 10, for an investigation into the incident to be closed, the FIGC said in a statement.

The investigation, led by the Federal Prosecutor's Office, is missing clarifications from the fourth official Marco Serra, the statement added.

Mourinho, who was given his marching orders by referee Marco Piccinini, said his reaction was caused by his treatment from the fourth official.

Italy's Sports Court of Appeal has urged the Federal Prosecutor's Office to close their investigation within the next three days, FIGC said.