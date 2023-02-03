Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mourinho's Roma assistant banned for one month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Mourinho's Roma assistant banned for one month

03 Feb 2023 10:43PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 10:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jose Mourinho's assistant coach at AS Roma, Salvatore Foti, has been suspended for a month after insulting the match officials in their Coppa Italia quarter-final defeat to Cremonese, an Italian sports judge ruled on Friday.

Roma suffered a shock exit from the competition on Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to visitors Cremonese, who are bottom of Serie A.

Roma assistant Foti was sent off in the second half and has been suspended until the end of February for repeatedly offending the match officials, a Serie A statement said.

Foti also made threatening remarks towards a Cremonese official after they scored the opening goal and insulted the match director after going to his dressing room after the game, the statement added.

Roma, who are sixth in Serie A on 37 points, face Empoli on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.