Mouse interrupts MLS game in Vancouver

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Brian White lit up the scoreboard with four goals, but a surprise appearance by a mouse stole the spotlight during their 5-1 demolition of Austin on Saturday, halting play just seven minutes into the MLS clash at BC Place.

The tiny pitch invader scurried across the halfway line as visitors Austin prepared to take a corner, prompting the referee to pause the action.

Up stepped Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who donned the role of part-time pest control, using his gloves to scoop up the intruder and gently escort it off the field.

Vancouver fans showed their appreciation with a warm round of applause for Stuver’s rescue. The interruption did little to slow the Western Conference league leaders, as the Whitecaps tightened their grip on top with 19 points from eight games.

The Canadian side is also through to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals, they take on Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on April 30.