Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Moyes backs resilient West Ham to reach Conference League final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Moyes backs resilient West Ham to reach Conference League final

Moyes backs resilient West Ham to reach Conference League final

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Semi Final - First Leg - West Ham United v AZ Alkmaar - London Stadium, London, Britain - May 11, 2023 West Ham United manager David Moyes Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

12 May 2023 01:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

West Ham United manager David Moyes said they have the resilience needed to reach the Europa Conference League final after coming from behind to beat AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the semi-final.

AZ Alkmaar's Tijani Reijnders put the Dutch side in the lead in the first half but goals from Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio in the second half completed a comeback victory for West Ham at home on Thursday.

The Premier League side, who are aiming to reach a first European final since 1976, will head to the Netherlands for the second leg next Thursday.

"I hugely believe we've got a big resilience here," Moyes told reporters. "I think we have it through the club, I think we have it through the team and we'll need it.

"When it's a cup competition, it doesn't matter how you do it really and the job is to get it done. We've not got it done yet, far from it, we've got a big job to do next week."

Moyes said that despite the first-leg win the tie is evenly balanced.

"We've got a slight narrow lead but nothing more than that," Moyes added.

West Ham, 15th in the Premier League, play at Brentford on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.