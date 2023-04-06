Logo
Moyes confident West Ham board supports him despite Newcastle thrashing
Moyes confident West Ham board supports him despite Newcastle thrashing

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Newcastle United - London Stadium, London, Britain - April 5, 2023 West Ham United manager David Moyes reacts Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

06 Apr 2023 12:37PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2023 12:37PM)
LONDON : West Ham United manager David Moyes is in "no doubt" he still has the support of the club's board despite Wednesday's 5-1 thrashing by Newcastle United dragging them further into the Premier League relegation battle.

The majority of home fans left the stadium before the final whistle and those who remained booed loudly as the team recorded only two shots on target.

West Ham are 15th on 27 points, three places above the final relegation spot. Everton (16th), Nottingham Forest (17th) and Bournemouth (18th) are also on 27 points but have played a game more than Moyes's side and have an inferior goal difference.

Asked whether he felt the board could consider making a managerial change, Moyes said: "I've got no doubt they are behind me. I'm confident in the way we work and what they think."

The former Manchester United boss took responsibility for the team's defeat and acknowledged the mounting pressure on his role.

"I'm a big boy and have left other jobs in the past. If this one happens, I would have to go with that," he added.

"I really like my job here. I like the people I work for and have enjoyed my time greatly. I'm hoping there are a couple of big days ahead in the not too distant future."

West Ham next play at Fulham on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

