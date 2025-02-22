Moyes is doing a better job than me, says United boss Amorim

The reason newly appointed manager David Moyes has had instant impact on Everton's form while Manchester United's fortunes are yet to turn around under Ruben Amorim is because Moyes is doing a better job, Amorim said on Friday.

Amorim, who joined in November, has won only four of his 14 Premier League matches, while Everton are on a five-game unbeaten streak under Moyes and have climbed a point above 15th-place United.

“Simple thing… David Moyes is doing a better job than me. It’s quite simple," Amorim, 40, told reporters before visiting Everton on Saturday. “I think we have to give merit to the players of Everton and especially to the coach of Everton and that’s all. We need to do the same."

Moyes, who previously managed Everton for more than a decade, faced similar struggles when he took over at United in 2013 after Alex Ferguson retired. Moyes was fired 10 months into his tenure as defending champions United finished seventh.

The 61-year-old, who has won four of his six league games since his return to Everton in January, said having more experience helped him deal with the pressure of the job.

“Sometimes you can calm yourself down, but don’t take my calmness as meaning I’m not passionate," he said. "Have I changed? Maybe a bit. I’m not having to fight the world all the time now, which when you first come in you feel as if you need to.”