Moyes jealous of big-spending teams while Everton's hands are tied

Everton can only look on in envy at other clubs chasing big-money signings before the mid-season transfer window closes as they cannot afford to fall foul of the Premier League's financial rules again, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

Everton are in desperate need of reinforcements as they look to avoid relegation once again after they lost Orel Mangala for the season due to a knee injury while striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is sidelined for a few weeks with a hamstring issue.

Dwight McNeil is nursing a knee injury while Armando Broja is also sidelined as Everton look for reinforcements, but Moyes does not want the club to be deducted points again for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Everton were docked eight points last season for PSR breaches but managed to avoid relegation by finishing 15th. The Merseyside club are 16th this season, seven points from the drop zone.

"Confidence at the moment has become difficult because it's certainly not for the want of trying (in the market). I know behind the scenes... we are really out there trying to find players we can bring in," Moyes told reporters.

"Ultimately we are still hampered by PSR. I'm really jealous of watching a lot of teams who can maybe go for a lot of players at expensive prices.

"At the moment we're not quite there but we don't want to get ourselves in a position we've been in before with points deductions. I hope the supporters all understand that and go with us."

The transfer window closes on Monday and Moyes said they hope to bring in new recruits, but that they may not be their top targets if the club had more money to spend.

With Beto the only striker available to Moyes, the Scottish manager said he would consider playing centre back Michael Keane up front if he was out of options against Leicester City on Saturday.

"Let's be fair, he's not a centre forward but everyone seems to tell me he's always done quite well," Moyes said.

"I remember him from years ago and he played very well for Burnley before he came here and when I was at Manchester United I had him for a while. I do think we are probably going to try anything.

"We are going to need everybody to be adaptable and flexible and see what possibilities we've got. It's not my first thought, but I might need it."