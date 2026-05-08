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'Mr Europa League' Unai Emery into yet another final
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'Mr Europa League' Unai Emery into yet another final

'Mr Europa League' Unai Emery into yet another final
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - May 7, 2026 A banner displaying Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is seen in the stands before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
'Mr Europa League' Unai Emery into yet another final
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - May 7, 2026 Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reacts Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
'Mr Europa League' Unai Emery into yet another final
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - May 7, 2026 Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reacts with referee Glenn Nyberg Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
08 May 2026 07:27AM (Updated: 08 May 2026 07:33AM)
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BIRMINGHAM, England, May 7 : Four-times Europa League winner Unai Emery booked an astonishing sixth final in the competition as a manager on Thursday when his Aston Villa team swept aside Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their all-English semi-final.

The 54-year-old Spaniard has won three times with Sevilla (2014, 2015, 2016) and once with Villarreal (2021) - either side of a defeat with Arsenal (2019) - deservedly earning him the epithet "Mr Europa League" from some fans and media.

Now he goes to the 2026 final seeking a fifth title, this time with Aston Villa against Bundesliga side Freiburg.

"His track record speaks for itself," said Villa striker Ollie Watkins, heaping praise on his boss as the man to guarantee Europa League success. "We need to go and win it now."

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Emery was delighted with how his team overturned a 1-0 deficit to Forest in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final to score four times at home and win 4-1 on aggregate.

"Now we have to look to the final," he said, hoping that Villa will do "something fantastic" for their fans.

Though thrilled at Thursday's win, Emery left the pitch quickly after the final whistle, pumping his fist a few times at the crowd before letting his players enjoy the moment with fans.

He and his Villa side will be favourites at the Europa League final in Istanbul on May 20, but Emery was taking nothing for granted. "Of course German teams are so difficult, their coaches, their players are so good," he added of the upcoming opponents.

Source: Reuters
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