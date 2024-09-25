MTK Budapest to take action as ball boy controversy simmers

:Tensions are brewing among MTK Budapest supporters after celebrations between the club's ball boys and visiting players in the weekend's 3-1 defeat by local rivals Ferencvaros.

MTK ball boys were seen exchanging high-fives with Ferencvaros players after the game, with one requesting the jersey of French defender Ibrahim Cisse, who obliged. Brazilian forward Matheus Saldanha, the scorer of the third Ferencvaros goal, was spotted embracing young fans from the MTK sector, Hungarian newspaper Blikk reported on Wednesday.

The actions sparked a wave of discontent on social media, where MTK fans voiced their concerns. While acknowledging the children were not to blame, the fan group urged the club to foster a deeper sense of loyalty among its youth.

"We have started to consider ways to help young players and ball boys understand MTK's legacy and develop a deeper love for the club," the MTK fan group wrote on Facebook.

