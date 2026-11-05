Much-changed Italy give debut to Locatelli against South Africa

Nov 5 : Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada made 10 changes, mostly enforced by injuries, when he named his side to face South Africa in Saturday's Nations Championship fixture in Turin, where flanker Samuele Locatelli will make his debut.

• Quesada has been hit with a long list of injury absentees since their last match, a 57-10 loss against Australia in July, including captain Michele Lamaro, centre pairing Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex, along with Sebastian Negri and Louis Lynagh

• Locatelli comes into the back row after the 25-year-old took part in this year's Six Nations training camp without making an appearance

• Mirko Belloni is selected at fullback, with Ange Capuozzo on the wing

• Number eight Ross Vintcent drops to the bench and is replaced by Lorenzo Cannone, whose brother Niccolo is selected in the second row

• Hooker Giacomo Nicotera will captain the side in the absence of Lamaro

• Italy lost all three Nations Championship matches in July, and host Argentina on November 14 in Genoa and Fiji one week later in Udine

Team: 15-Mirko Belloni, 14-Ange Capuozzo, 13-Paolo Odogwu, 12-Leonardo Marin, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Alessandro Fusco, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Samuele Locatelli, 6-Alessandro Ortombina, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Muhamed Hasa

Replacements: 16-Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 17-Danilo Fischetti, 18-Ion Neculai, 19-Enoch Opoku Gyamfi, 20-Ross Vintcent, 21-Manuel Zuliani, 22-Stephen Varney, 23-Tommaso Allan