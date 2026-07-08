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Muchova downs Osaka to set up Gauff semi
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Muchova downs Osaka to set up Gauff semi

Muchova downs Osaka to set up Gauff semi
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2026 Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Toby Melville
Muchova downs Osaka to set up Gauff semi
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2026 Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in action during her quarter final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Muchova downs Osaka to set up Gauff semi
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2026 Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova REUTERS/Toby Melville
08 Jul 2026 01:23AM
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LONDON, July 7 : Karolina Muchova overcame four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan 7-6(4) 6-4 in an absorbing contest of athleticism, shot variety and tight margins on Tuesday to set up a Wimbledon semi-final against American Coco Gauff.

The 29-year-old Czech, seeking a first Grand Slam title, proved the steadier player on a sizzling Court One, producing 21 unforced errors to Osaka's 42 while the pair sent down 24 winners apiece.

Not afraid to come to the net and volley, Muchova took the first set tiebreak with a forehand winner on her third set point.

Osaka, 28 and seeded 14th, had downed top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round. But consistency deserted her as she served two double faults alongside two aces in the ninth game of the second set and missed a drive volley to drop her serve.

Tenth seed Muchova served out the set, finishing with an ace, to reach her first Wimbledon semi-final.

Source: Reuters
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