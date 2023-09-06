Logo
Sport

Muchova marches into US Open semis with win over Cirstea
Muchova marches into US Open semis with win over Cirstea

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2023 Czech Republic's Karolína Muchova celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2023 Czech Republic's Karolína Muchova in action during her quarter final match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2023 Czech Republic's Karolína Muchova in action during her quarter final match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2023 Romania's Sorana Cirstea during her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Karolína Muchova REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2023 Czech Republic's Karolína Muchova shakes hands with Romania's Sorana Cirstea after winning her quarter final match REUTERS/Mike Segar
06 Sep 2023 09:46AM
Karolina Muchova overwhelmed Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-3 on Tuesday to set up a U.S. Open semi-final against American Coco Gauff.

Muchova, seeded 10th, smacked 32 winners and played outstanding defence to see off the 33-year-old Cirstea at Arthur Ashe Stadium and reach her first U.S Open semi.

"Unbelievable. It's a really sweet victory and this stadium, I mean, incredible," Muchova said.

"Thank you to everyone who came and cheered."

French Open finalist Muchova got off to a quick start and raced out to a 3-0 lead before fending off nine break points to win a marathon game and extend to 4-0.

A flustered Cirstea's backhand then landed wide to put her opponent up 5-0 and Muchova completed the bagel the next game.

After an animated conversation with her coach during the break between sets, Cirstea held to start the second and broke for 2-0 when her charge to the net caused Muchova to miss a passing shot.

But Muchova broke right back, and again for a 4-3 lead she would not relinquish as her net play, precise lobs and pinpoint serving carried the day.

Cirstea missed a swinging volley to set up match point, which Muchova converted with a forehand winner to end the contest in just over an hour and a half.

Next up for Muchova is Gauff, who was a 6-0 6-2 winner over Jelena Ostapenko earlier in the day. The Czech said she knows she will be up against both the 19-year-old American and the home crowd on Friday.

"Obviously she's an amazing player. She has the home crowd here," she said.

"It's going to be very tough but I want to enjoy this win and then I'll try to put up a battle against Coco."

Source: Reuters

