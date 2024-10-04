Logo
Muchova stuns Sabalenka, Andreeva beats Zheng in China Open quarters
Tennis - China Open - China National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 4, 2024 Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in action during her quarter final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Florence Lo
Tennis - China Open - China National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 4, 2024 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova REUTERS/Florence Lo
Tennis - China Open - China National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 4, 2024 Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in action during her quarter final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Florence Lo
Tennis - China Open - China National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 4, 2024 Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova shakes hands with Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka after winning their quarter final match REUTERS/Florence Lo
Tennis - China Open - China National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 4, 2024 Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in action during her quarter final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Florence Lo
04 Oct 2024 09:57PM
Karolina Muchova snapped US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka's 15-match win streak to shock her 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 in the China Open quarter-finals on Friday (Oct 4), while Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen beat Mirra Andreeva 5-7 6-0 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.

Czech Republic's Muchova, who has now beaten three-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka in their last three meetings, will face home favourite Zheng on Saturday, with Coco Gauff playing Paula Badosa in the other semi-final.

A double fault by Muchova put Sabalenka on the verge of winning the first set, but the world number 49 saved two set points to force a tiebreak, which she won.

Sabalenka bounced back in the second set, cruising to 6-2 as Muchova only managed to score half of her service points.

The Belarusian went 4-2 up in the third set but Muchova persisted through long rallies, getting the better of an exhausted Sabalenka on the fourth break point to make it 4-4.

Sabalenka did not win another point as the 28-year-old Muchova won the next two games to hand the world number two her first loss since August.

"Tennis is a roller-coaster ... I just really tried to fight for every ball and it was worth it," said Muchova, who was out for over three months after having wrist surgery in February.

The roller-coaster continued in the second quarter-final of the day as 17-year-old Andreeva and world number seven Zheng broke each other's serves in over half the games, with the momentum swinging wildly between the two.

World number 22 Andreeva went 4-0 up in the first set but Zheng bounced back, winning the next four games. Andreeva won the first set, but fell to a bagel in the second as Zheng dominated.

The crowd roared for Zheng as she took a decisive 5-4 lead in the third set with her ninth break in the match, joining Muchova in the semis.

"Muchova is a smart opponent. I have practiced with her before ... I'll give my best," Zheng said.

Source: Reuters/ec

