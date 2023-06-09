Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Muchova stuns Sabalenka to move into French Open final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Muchova stuns Sabalenka to move into French Open final

Muchova stuns Sabalenka to move into French Open final
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2023 Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in action during her semi final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Muchova stuns Sabalenka to move into French Open final
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2023 Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in action during her semi final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Muchova stuns Sabalenka to move into French Open final
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Muchova stuns Sabalenka to move into French Open final
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Muchova stuns Sabalenka to move into French Open final
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 8, 2023 Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka after their semi final match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
09 Jun 2023 12:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Unseeded Karolina Muchova saved a match point before battling past second seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 7-5 on Thursday to reach the French Open final and end the Belarusian's dream of becoming world number one.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka would have taken over the top spot in the rankings by winning the title in Paris but she failed to convert her chance at 5-2 in the third set and bowed out to the gifted Czech, who cleverly defused her opponent's power game and took the last five games in a row.

The last unseeded player left in the men's and women's draw, Muchova did not attempt to match Sabalenka's massive hitting power from the baseline.

Instead the Czech, who battled back from the mid-200s into the top 50 after an injury in 2021, opted for a lighter touch.

She sliced the ball to take the pace off, playing Sabalenka's backhand and hitting drop shots to force the tall Belarusian into the net.

Sabalenka, the biggest hitter in the women's game, could not use her fierce forehand at will and was clearly rattled.

She was broken as Muchova moved 5-4 up but the Czech wasted one set point on her serve and was broken straight back before bagging the set at the second opportunity in the tiebreak.

The Belarusian, who had caused a furore in the tournament after her initial refusal to comment on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and her country's role as a staging ground for Russian troops, was broken at the start of the second.

The pair traded two breaks each in the second set before Sabalenka earned two set points in the tiebreak.

She squandered the first with a double fault but showed no nerves on the next to level.

Sabalenka wasted four break points at 1-0 but snatched the key break in the third to move 4-2 clear.

After Muchova had saved a match point at 5-2 down she launched her own comeback to win five straight games and reach her first Grand Slam final.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.