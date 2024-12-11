Mueller wants ruthless Bayern to keep scoring despite being ahead

Bayern Munich should not take its lead for granted and should keep pushing for more goals, veteran forward Thomas Mueller said after the club's 5-1 win at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mueller, who netted his first goal in three months just before half-time to put Bayern 2-1 ahead, has now scored in 16 Champions League campaigns for the club which he joined at the age of 10.

"We're pleased ... we kept going and had a lot of moments through our pressing. The way we scored our second goal, we could've scored several more like that," the 35-year-old said.

"It's important that we keep going. It's not to be taken for granted that we stay ruthless after going 3-1 up and that the attacking players, the magicians, want to keep scoring goals. That has to be our top priority."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany hailed Mueller's performance, saying the striker played an important role in the team despite not being a regular starter, and stepped up when it counted.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern will visit Mainz on Saturday.