Muguruza splits from coach Martinez
Muguruza splits from coach Martinez

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Spain’s Garbine Muguruza poses with the Wimbledon trophy as she celebrates winning the final against American Venus Williams at the All England Club - London, Britain - July 15, 2017 REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

13 Apr 2023 06:31AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 06:31AM)
Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza and coach Conchita Martinez have parted ways after three years together, Martinez confirmed on Wednesday.

The announcement comes just over a week since the 29-year-old Muguruza said she was taking an extended break.

Martinez began working with her fellow Spaniard in 2019 although she was also with her when she won the Wimbledon crown in 2017 when Muguruza's coach Sam Sumyk was absent.

"Garbine and I have mutually agreed to end our employment relationship," Martinez, who also won Wimbledon during her illustrious playing career, said on Twitter.

"They have been fantastic years, full of great emotions and wonderful experiences, both on and off the court. It has been a pleasure to work with you, Garbine. I wish you the best."

Muguruza was ranked number one in 2017 and as high as third at the end of 2021 but is now outside the top 100 after failing to win a match this year.

Source: Reuters

