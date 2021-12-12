Logo
Muguruza's coach Martinez named WTA Coach of the Year
Muguruza's coach Martinez named WTA Coach of the Year

Muguruza's coach Martinez named WTA Coach of the Year

FILE PHOTO: Former tennis player Conchita Martinez of Spain poses for photographs after being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020, delayed one year because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Newport, Rhode Island, U.S., July 17, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

12 Dec 2021 10:59PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2021 11:33PM)
Conchita Martinez has been named WTA Coach of the Year, the governing body of women's tennis announced on Sunday, after helping Spaniard Garbine Muguruza to three titles this year.

Muguruza won in Dubai and Chicago before the two-times Grand Slam champion claimed her first season-ending WTA Finals title in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Iga Swiatek's coach, Piotr Sierzputowski, won the award last year.

World No.1 Ash Barty was earlier named WTA Player of the Year for the second time and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu took the Newcomer of the Year title.

Source: Reuters

