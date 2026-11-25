PRETORIA, Nov 25 : South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder ripped through Bangladesh with a seven-wicket haul to secure a comprehensive victory by an innings and 219 runs before tea on the third day on Wednesday and take the series 2-0.

Mulder, who scored a century on Tuesday before South Africa declared on 494-7, took his first five-wicket test haul and ended with figures of 7-31 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 184.

The visitors were dismissed for 91 first time round and the game ended inside three days, consolidating South Africa’s place at the top of the World Test Championship standings.

"I suppose that's the end goal," South Africa captain Aiden Markram said. "It feels a very long way away, with two massive series still to go, but it's good to get positive results, these last couple months at home."

Bangladesh went into bat under cloudy skies on Wednesday as the hosts declared overnight with a 403-run lead.

The visitors, who lost the first test by nine wickets, showed early resistance as they put on a 58-run opening wicket partnership but lost three wickets for 20 runs and were 109-3 at lunch.

Tanzid Hasan (29) feathered a sweep shot behind for Mulder to take the first wicket and he was quickly followed by Mominul Haque, who lasted five balls without scoring as he gloved a ball down the leg side off Mulder

Opener Mahfijul Islam was LBW to Marco Jansen for 38 after failing to offer a shot.

After lunch, Towhid Hridoy hit a brisk 41 off 33 balls before pushing a shortish delivery from Kagiso Rabada to gully.

Mulder bowled Litton Das for 15 and two overs later had the ball swinging to take out Jakir Ali’s wicket and Shoriful Islam next ball.

"I got the ball to go with the wind, into the right hander, away from the left hander, and I kind of just stuck with that. I tried to target top it off stump as often as I could," Mulder said.

"And with a little bit of extra movement, I think I got them playing at balls that they shouldn't, and they created a gap in there to hit the stumps."

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 34 but got a thin edge off Mulder to the keeper and Taskin Ahmed was the next Mulder victim, clean bowled for 10.

The final wicket fell when Mulder caught Khaled Ahmed on the boundary off Jansen.

"We knew that conditions are tough. Our batters couldn't adapt, especially in the first innings," said Shanto.

South Africa and Bangladesh now play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.