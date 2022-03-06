Logo
Muller own goal helps Leverkusen claim draw at Bayern
Muller own goal helps Leverkusen claim draw at Bayern

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 5, 2022 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller celebrates after Niklas Sule scores their first goal REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

06 Mar 2022 12:47AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2022 12:47AM)
MUNICH : Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller scored a costly own goal as the Bundesliga leaders were held 1-1 at home to third-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Bayern took an 18th-minute lead when defender Niklas Sule pounced on a loose ball to score after two botched clearances following a dangerous corner from Joshua Kimmich.

Leverkusen levelled in the 36th with a fortuitous goal, Muller flummoxing his own goalkeeper Sven Ulreich and turning a free kick from Kerem Demirbay into his own net.

It was the first time Bayern had drawn a match in the league since the opening day of the season in August when they were held 1-1 at Borussia Moenchengladbach and was also their first draw in the league at home.

Bayern are still well in charge of the German title race with 59 points after 25 matches although the result will give a glimmer of hope to chasing Borussia Dortmund, who are second on 50 points but have a game in hand.

Leverkusen stayed third on 45 points.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

