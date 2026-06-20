Mum is here! Vozinha's World Cup wish comes true

MIAMI, June 19 : Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha's remarkable World Cup story took another emotional turn on Friday when his mother arrived in Miami after receiving a U.S. visa, allowing her to watch her son's team face Uruguay on Sunday.

Ana Candida Evora travelled from Cape Verde's capital Praia after the U.S. State Department provided her with a visa in the wake of Vozinha's tearful comments following the tournament debutants' shock 0-0 draw with Spain, in which the 40-year-old was named Player of the Match.

Vozinha said he was delighted his mother would finally be able to see him play at the World Cup in person, but made it clear he wanted the focus to return to football as Cape Verde prepare for a match that could move them closer to the knockout rounds.

Evora emerged from the arrivals area at Miami International Airport at 3:53 p.m. local time wearing a pink shirt, smiling as she shook hands with members of staff wearing FIFA accreditation.

Surrounded by FIFA and airport staff, she walked through a small huddle of waiting reporters before stepping into an elevator and continuing her journey to reunite with her son ahead of Sunday's Group H clash with Uruguay.

"I want to wish him good luck and a good match," she told reporters.

It was not immediately clear whether she would start a five-hour drive to Tampa, where her son has been staying ahead of the game, or wait until Sunday for the reunion.

(Writing by Julien Pretot in New York, editing by Christian Radnedge)