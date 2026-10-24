Mumbai Indians promote Pollard to head coach, replacing Jayawardene

Oct 24 : Mumbai Indians have appointed Kieron Pollard as head coach for the 2027 season in place of Mahela Jayawardene, the Indian Premier League team said on Saturday.

Pollard, who helped the West Indies win the Twenty20 World Cup in 2012 and won five IPL titles with the Mumbai Indians between 2013 and 2020, served as the team's batting coach under Jayawardene before the Sri Lankan's departure last week.

Mumbai Indians are the joint most-successful side in IPL history, with five titles, but have struggled since their last victory, finishing outside the playoffs in four of the past six seasons.

"Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold," the 39-year-old said in a statement.

"I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team's legacy, helping our talent grow and giving the (fans) many more reasons to celebrate."