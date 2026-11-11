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Mumbai trade captain Pandya to Punjab in exchange for Arshdeep in IPL
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Mumbai trade captain Pandya to Punjab in exchange for Arshdeep in IPL

Mumbai trade captain Pandya to Punjab in exchange for Arshdeep in IPL
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - May 20, 2026 Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya walks after losing his wicket REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo
Mumbai trade captain Pandya to Punjab in exchange for Arshdeep in IPL
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, India - May 11, 2026 Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh reacts REUTERS/Mihir Singh/File Photo
11 Nov 2026 01:11PM
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NEW DELHI, Nov 11 : Mumbai Indians have traded captain Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh ahead of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL), organisers of the Twenty20 competition said on Wednesday.

• All-rounder Pandya has been Mumbai captain since 2024. He has won four IPL titles in two stints with the five-time champions.

• Pandya also led Gujarat Titans for two seasons, including their fairytale title triumph on their debut in 2022.

• Arshdeep, who spent eight seasons with Punjab, will join Jasprit Bumrah in a formidable pace attack at Mumbai.

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• The deadline for franchises to submit their retention and release lists is November 17, with the IPL mini-auction scheduled to be held in Goa on December 16

• Organisers have not announced the schedule but the 20th season of the IPL is expected to be played from March to May next year.

($1 = 93.9275 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
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