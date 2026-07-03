Mum's still the word for Colombia coach Lorenzo ahead of Ghana clash

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 2 : As Colombia prepare for a win-or-go-home World Cup clash with Ghana on Friday, coach Nestor Lorenzo said one constant remains unchanged: the advice from his 89-year-old mother.

Lorenzo joked that she repeats the same guidance before every major challenge, much as he does with his players, who know exactly which details he will focus on after every match.

"The advice from a mother is always the same. Mothers never get tired of repeating it," he told reporters on Thursday, when asked about a previous occasion on which he revealed she had told him not to pick a fight with journalists.

"It's a bit like what happens with us and the players. The players already know me, when they see a goal, they say, 'Oh, if the coach saw that...' because we're always working on the same details.

"My mother is the same. She hasn't given me any specific instructions for this match, but she is always attentive and following it with love," the 60-year-old Argentine manager said.

In Kansas City, Colombia will face in the round of 32 a Ghana side Lorenzo described as disciplined and dangerous.

DEFENSIVE RESILIENCE

Ghana's defensive resilience was on display in a scoreless group-stage draw with England, but the Colombia manager said he was not sure whether their opponents would employ the same approach on Friday.

"I don't know if Ghana will present a low block. Maybe they want to surprise us or come out and attack with everything," he said, adding that if the African side opt to sit deep, his team will need precision, movement and shots from distance.

Colombia qualified top of Group K after beating Uzbekistan 3-1 and DR Congo 1-0 before drawing 0-0 with Portugal in a game in which the South Americans created several chances but failed to score.

Lorenzo praised his players' versatility, but said there was still room for improvement.

He also noted how competitive the knockout matches have been, with several decided in the final minutes and heavyweights such as Germany and the Netherlands eliminated.

"The feeling is that the competition is incredibly even and that it is there for anyone to win," he said, rejecting suggestions Colombia could be among the favourites. "Besides playing well, you need that little bit of effectiveness and luck."