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Munich's Allianz Arena, Barcelona's Camp Nou to host Champions League finals
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Munich's Allianz Arena, Barcelona's Camp Nou to host Champions League finals

Munich's Allianz Arena, Barcelona's Camp Nou to host Champions League finals

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Grimaldi Forum, Monaco - August 27, 2026 General view of the Champions League trophy ahead of the league phase draw REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo

15 Sep 2026 06:24PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2026 06:58PM)
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Sept 15 : The Allianz Arena in Munich and Camp Nou in Barcelona will host Champions League finals in 2028 and 2029 respectively, European football's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

The Allianz Arena will stage its third Champions League final in 2028, following Chelsea's victory on penalties over home side Bayern Munich in 2012 and Paris St Germain's maiden title triumph in 2025.

Barcelona will host the 2029 final, one year before Spain co-hosts the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco.

While the 70,000-capacity Allianz Arena is match-ready, redevelopment work continues at Camp Nou as part of a revamp project launched in 2023.

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“This is fantastic news for us: The Allianz Arena, FC Bayern, and Munich stand for international appeal, genuine hospitality, and the highest organisational quality," Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement on the club's website.

"We want to offer fans another exceptional experience and showcase Munich as a cosmopolitan, sports-loving, and exceptionally well-prepared host city."

It will also be the third time that Europe's premier club final will be held at Camp Nou, which last played host in 1999 when Manchester United came from behind with two stoppage-time goals to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1.

"It’s an immense pride for FC Barcelona and for all Barcelona fans," Barcelona president Joan Laporta said in a statement.

"UEFA's confidence in hosting one of the biggest events in world football highlights the scale and ambition of this project and establishes Spotify Camp Nou as a new icon of Barcelona and an international reference."

Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano, home of Atletico Madrid, is already scheduled to host the final of the 2026-27 campaign on June 5.

Source: Reuters
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