Munoz strike sends Colombia into World Cup Round of 32

GUADALAJARA: Daniel Munoz fired Colombia into the World Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday (Jun 23), sealing a 1-0 win over DR Congo in Group K after goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi had threatened to turn the match into a night of frustration.

Munoz struck the winner from the right side of the penalty area in the 76th minute, finally beating Mpasi who had repeatedly denied Colombia with an inspired performance.

Colombia, who opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, commanded possession and created numerous chances.

James Rodriguez, making his 10th World Cup appearance to equal the Colombian record jointly held by Freddy Rincon and Carlos Valderrama, forced Mpasi into action with a powerful strike in the 11th minute.

The goalkeeper stood firm, repelling efforts from Jhon Arias and winger Luis Diaz, who came close to breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute, controlling a chipped pass inside the penalty area, turning smartly, and firing a shot goalwards, only for Mpasi to save with his foot.

The African side, buoyed by their opening 1-1 draw with Portugal, threatened sporadically through Edo Kayembe, Cedric Bakambu and Yoane Wissa but lacked a clinical finish.

By halftime, Colombia had registered 15 shots, including six on target, with nine of their 10 outfield players attempting efforts.